Network Rail plans Bow Goods Yard regeneration

Bow Goods Yard is the final parcel of land to be unlocked as part of London’s 2012 Olympic legacy. It was used as the main construction hub for the Olympics build-up and during the games it housed the Olympic warm up track.

It is currently home to several heavy rail freight uses. It is the last remaining industrial site in the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) area and is strategically located next to the A12.

One of the largest railheads for the capital it supplies more than a million tonnes of concrete and aggregate to serve the construction industry.

Network Rail believes that the development has the potential for rail-fed warehousing with a last mile logistics hub – as well as a park-side neighbourhood of homes, leisure, industrial and open space.

Maccreanor Lavington Architects have been selected to work with Network Rail to produce a vision for the site. Montagu Evans has been appointed as lead planning and development consultant for the scheme. The target is to submit a planning application in 2024.

Network Rail property director Robin Dobson said: “As the last part of the regeneration story for the Olympic Park, Bow Goods Yard is strategically connected by both road and rail. The development has the potential to create London’s largest state-of-the-art freight and last mile logistics hub to serve Greater London, alongside delivering homes, a workspace campus and open space connecting to the surrounding neighbourhoods.

“The regeneration of this strategic site demonstrates the huge importance rail infrastructure plays in unlocking the development of brownfield sites and to deliver on London’s sustainability agenda. We look forward to working closely with both communities and key stakeholders on this opportunity.”

Lyn Garner, chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “This is a very welcome step forward to make significant environmental improvements to the area.”

Blazej Czuba, associate urban designer with Maccreanor Lavington added: “This project needs care and sensitivity in its design, with a fair amount of innovation. The team understands the complexity of London: its communities, its spatial character, its uses, and the mix that will create a new neighbourhood here for the people of Newham and Tower Hamlets.”

