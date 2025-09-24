New boss for Keyline

Huw Jenkins

Huw Jenkins has joined Keyline Civils Specialist as managing director with experience in supply chain management and logistics.

He joins from Ceva Logistics, where he was managing director for contract logistics in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics. He has previously worked for DHL, Wincanton and Leidos.

Jenkins takes over from Catherine Gibson, following her promotion to specialist merchants managing director at parent company Travis Perkins. Gibson said: “Huw is bringing a wealth of logistics experience to Keyline that will be immensely valuable to the business. As we renew our customer-centric focus, Huw is well-placed to create a flexible, responsive Keyline.

“I am excited for this next phase for the business, and very much looking forward to working with Huw to further develop strong relationships with our customers and suppliers, old and new.”

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