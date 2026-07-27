New CEO for MPA

Adeleke's career has included prominent positions at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), consumer goods company Philip Morris International, the UK Government (Department for Business & Trade and HMRC), specialist property and planning communications agency GKA, and leading political intelligence service Dods Group.

He said, “Mineral products are fundamental for the economy, society and the transition to a sustainable future. It’s a critical time for the industry and there’s work to be done to secure the recognition and supportive policy landscape the sector needs to play its vital role and remain viable. I’m looking forward to working with our members, policymakers and stakeholders to ensure our voice is heard loud and clear.”

Lex Russell, chair of the Mineral Products Association, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Paul is joining MPA as chief executive officer. He’s an exceptionally capable leader with a genuine passion for our essential industry and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Following an extensive and rigorous selection process, the board was unanimous in its view that Paul is the right person to take the MPA forward. His leadership, energy and vision will be invaluable as we build on our successes championing the interests of our members and the essential role they play in supporting the UK economy and society.”

Russell also paid tribute to MPA executive chair Chris Leese for his leadership and service to both MPA and the wider industry. Leese, who has led the executive management team for the past two years, is stepping back from frontline MPA duties as Adeleke takes up his role as CEO.

“I would like to thank Chris for leading the MPA through a period of significant change and uncertainty,” Russell continued. “During his tenure, the industry has faced some of its biggest ever challenges including escalating cost pressures, rising energy prices, increasing taxation, unwelcome policy decisions and unprecedented concerns around supply chain resilience.

“Chris has provided steadfast, thoughtful and highly effective leadership throughout, ensuring that MPA has remained a strong and influential voice for its members. His contribution to the mineral products industry over the course of a remarkable career has been immense. On behalf of the Board, our members and colleagues across the industry, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for his dedication, commitment and service to MPA.”

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