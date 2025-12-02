New CFO for Kier

Tom Hinton

Simon Kesterton is stepping down as chief financial officer of Kier Group after six years on 31st December 2025.

His successor will be Tom Hinton, currently interim chief executive of logistics firm Wincanton, which he joined in August 2022 as chief financial officer.

Hinton will join Kier on 1st January 2026.

Prior to joining Wincanton, he was group CFO at Infinis Energy, insurance company Domestic & General, and WE Soda, a mining and chemicals business.

Kier chairman Matthew Lester said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Simon for his outstanding leadership in supporting the delivery of Kier's strategic transformation over the past six years, as well as maintaining strong financial discipline across the business. He leaves behind a great team that will continue to support the delivery of our strategy. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Simon Kesterton said: "When I joined Kier, there was a lot to do, but I saw great businesses with great people and the opportunity to deliver something special. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved at Kier and for restoring trust and confidence in the group. After six great years, and working with such a fantastic team, the time feels right to pass the baton and to move on to my next challenge."

Stuart Togwell, who took over as chief executive at Kier just last month on the retirement of Andrew Davies, said: "I would like to thank Simon for his major contribution to Kier's success. Kier today is very different to the company he joined and he has played a pivotal role in strengthening our balance sheet and delivering our medium-term value creation plan. I wish him every success in the future.

“We are delighted that Tom will be joining us as CFO in January. Tom has extensive financial and corporate experience and is extremely well-placed to support the ambitions we have set for Kier, and to continue to generate growth and deliver value for all our stakeholders."

Tom Hinton said: “I see huge opportunities ahead for the group and I am looking forward to working with the team and all of Kier's stakeholders to continue to build sustainable success and make a meaningful, lasting impact."

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