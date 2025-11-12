New CFO for Tilbury Douglas

Martin Harrison

Martin Harrison joins the board of Tilbury Douglas with more than 20 years in construction and infrastructure, having held senior roles at Tarmac Contracting, Vistry and Fulcrum Utility Services.

He replaces Matt Gill, formerly of Carillion, Laing O’Rourke and McCarthy & Stone, who had only joined the company in August 2023 but left in July.

Tilbury Douglas chief executive Craig Tatton said: “Martin’s industry knowledge, cultural fit and the positive contributions he has made to our business over the past three months, whilst working on an interim basis, made him the preferred candidate. I look forward to working with Martin as we continue to deliver our business plan and build on our position as a trusted provider in the UK construction market.”

Martin Harrison added: “I feel proud and privileged to be working with talented colleagues and for a business with an established reputation and values that I share. I’m excited about our prospects and look forward to helping to deliver on our growth plans in the years ahead.”

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