New challenge for former Balfour Beatty director

Sean Scarah

Sean Scarah has joined Safety Shield Global from Balfour Beatty, where he was plant and logistics director. As chief operating officer, he is taking on a newly created role at Shield Global as part of its growth plan.

He was with Balfour Beatty for 16 years and before that had 10 years with A-Plant (now called Sunbelt).

Scarah will be working with another recent arrival from Balfour Beatty, Richard Mason, who has left his role as product manager with the tier one contractor to be international operations director at Safety Shield Global.

Safety Shield Global produces alarm technology for construction plant that uses cameras and detectors to warn when anyone inadvertently gets too close to machinery. It was incorporated by owner and chief executive Jonathan Guest in 2018; over the past three years it has increased its headcount from 10 to more than 50 employees. Balfour Beatty is one of its most high-profile customers.

Sean Scarah said: “I have always been passionate about safety in the industry and enjoyed some real success in raising the industry standard. Working alongside Safety Shield Global for many years, I know only too well how their products have been a real game-changer in setting safety standards.

“Some of the leading tier contractors, like Balfour Beatty, AmcoGiffen, Skanska, and mega projects, like HS2 and Sizewell C, have now mandated the technology across their fleets, and I have witnessed first-hand the level of impact it will have in redefining safety standards across high-risk industries globally.

“I look forward to leading the team in providing exceptional digital services to our clients and driving innovation in the industries we work with.”

Jonathan Guest added: “Sean is a vastly experienced and well-respected leader in our industry, and I welcome his knowledge and know-how as we look to accelerate our growth and scale up our global operations. This is a pivotal moment in Safety Shield’s journey as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and the search for safety solutions by investing in our future.”

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