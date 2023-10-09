New chief for heat pump firm

Kensa ceo Tamsin Lishman

Cornwall-based Kensa Group, partly owned by Legal & General and Octopus Energy, comprises Kensa Heat Pumps and Kensa Contracting – manufacturing and installing ground source heat pumps – as well as Kensa Utilities, which funds owns and maintains shared ground loop arrays that serve heat pump installations.

The new chief executive, who joined in September, has previously worked for Centric and Northumbrian Water Group.

“At Kensa, we are passionate about how we can keep people’s homes cosy (or cool) in an affordable way,” Tamsin Lishman said. “We’re an award-winning UK-based ground source heat pump company with nearly 25 years of heritage in the industry, pioneering solutions that offer the best value transition to low carbon heating and cooling, from new builds to high-rise flats, terraced streets to listed country manors, schools to businesses - our ground source heat pumps can do it all.

