New cladding qualification comes down the track

Carlton Jones, director of the Metal Cladding & Roofing Manufacturers Association and its new institute

The Metal Cladding & Roofing Manufacturers Association (MCRMA) has launched an ‘institute of excellence’ to provide a formal recognition system for the skills and specialisms of those working within the UK’s metal roofing and facades sector.

The aim is to turn what is currently a trade into a profession.

The Metal Cladding & Roofing Institute – MCRI – has been formed in response to the post-Grenfell building safety agenda that has placed increased scrutiny on competency through the supply chain.

Unlike the MCRMA, which is an association of companies, the MCRI is focused on individuals. One of its core objectives is to encourage the development of the skills and knowledge of members through the active involvement of recognised CPD learning and the engagement of others to advance their careers within the sector.

The MCRI plans to facilitate CPD approved training modules and materials via the MCRMA and other sources covering the design, installation and maintenance of metal cladding and roofing.

Another priority for the institute will be communication and keeping members up to date with emerging standards, policies and processes.

Four membership grades are available – affiliate, associate, member and fellow – to reflect an individual’s experience and skills, all of which require a minimum of 24 hours CPD to be completed annually. In conjunction with a health, safety and environment test, members and fellows will also be eligible to apply for the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) professionally qualified person (PQP) card.

Carlton Jones, director of the MCRMA and the new MCRI, said: “The construction sector is rapidly changing and that makes it extremely important for everyone involved in the metal building envelope supply chain to ensure they are aware of what they need to do to stay compliant – and find the support they require to do so.

“That’s why we have developed the MCRI. This institute primarily recognises the knowledge and experience of individuals, rather than what businesses or companies offer collectively, and that is why one of the founding principles is to support those working in the sector to promote their competencies and continued development.

“Another important dimension to the MCRI is recognising and representing those who work behind the scenes and are less customer-facing, but who make an enormous contribution to the success of metal building envelope projects.

“Individuals working in back-room technical roles and business support teams, for example, often have a wealth of knowledge and experience but they are sometimes overlooked. We want to change this by enabling them to become MCRI members, so their involvement can be formally recognised, and the institute can support their needs for ongoing development and compliance with competency demands.”

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