New COO for Government Property Agency

​​​​​​​Lisa Commane

Lisa Commane is currently chief operating officer of Ofwat, the water industry regulator, but moves to the GPA at the end of October.

As COO she will be responsible for coordinating the delivery of the agency’s programme and overseeing corporate services. She originally trained as an accountant.

Since its launch in April 2018, the GPA has taken responsibility for managing and maintaining nearly a million square metres of government buildings, making it a significant construction industry client.

The GPA is also delivering the government hubs programme, where recent milestones have included the start of construction on the First Street Hub in Manchester and opening the GPA’s fifth hub in Peterborough.

“I'm absolutely delighted to be joining the GPA at this important time in the agency's growth and development,” she said. “I'm looking forward to collaborating with the established Executive team and others to deliver on our ambition for growth across the UK, the green agenda and to play our part in transforming the civil service.”

Chief executive Steven Boyd added: “Lisa joining us as our new COO further strengthens our executive team as we continue our transformation journey across the government's office estate. Lisa's expertise in leading transformational change will help us deliver the outcomes that our clients and customers need, allowing government departments to continue delivering for the communities they serve."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk