New directors for APS

New APS directors, Hannah Treggalles and Daniel Leyshon

Hannah Treggalles, the company's internal sales manager, has been promoted to internal sales and marketing director, while Daniel Leyshon has been promoted from his role as service and workshop manager to become service director.

APS managing director Steve Couling said: "It gives me great pleasure to announce these appointments. Hannah and Daniel have made major contributions to the success of APS and will continue to play an important role as we go forward.

"The expansion of our business, and our strategic plans, has meant we needed to strengthen our senior management team. In Hannah and Daniel, we had the talent and experience we needed right here in the business."

Treggalles has worked at APS since 2006, starting in a sales support role. Leyshon joined APS in 2020 after senior powered access engineering roles in the UK and the Middle East.

Based in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, APS is the largest independent access sales specialist in the UK. It is the authorised UK and Ireland distributor for LGMG platforms and Hinowa products, including spider platforms, tracked mini dumpers and tracked forklifts.

APS is also the UK distributor for BoSS low level platforms and Wienold Lifte material lifts.

