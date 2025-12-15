New flagship crane for Marsden

The Marsden brothers with their new flagship, a Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3

A new Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3 has become the biggest crane in the fleet of Marsden Crane Services, marking another step in the company’s expansion during its 10th year.

The five-axle crane offers a maximum load capacity of 150 tonnes and is equipped with a seven-section 66-metre main boom. When additional extensions are added, a maximum hook height of 92 metres and a lifting radius of 72 metres is achievable.

The vehicle also has remote control for all superstructure functions from outside of the crane cab, offering greater safety, more comfort and easier communications on construction sites.

Formed in 2015 by brothers Brendan, Dale and Lee, Marsden Crane Services runs a fleet of city type, all-terrain, spider and mini crawler cranes, as well as aluminium truck cranes from its yard in Wigan

Managing director Lee Marsden said: “We’re absolutely delighted to add this new LTM 1150-5.3 to our fleet. The compactness and ‘as travels’ duties were key factors in our decision to buy the crane. We look forward to getting it out to work.”

The 150-tonner can carry 29 tonnes of its 46 tonnes of ballast on public roads, under STGO regulations, meaning that a variety of jobs can be completed without having to additional equipment on secondary transport.

Since its arrival, the 150-tonner has already been on various projects, including the erection of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s newest amusement ride – Aviktas, a 138ft gyro swing opening next year.

The new 150-tonner erecting Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s newest ride

Throughout its 10 years of operation, Marsden Crane Services has steadily expanded its fleet with Liebherr equipment, most recently adding its first LTC 1050-3.1 city crane, delivered in June 2025. The 50-tonne crane has since been used on a range of projects, notably at Burnley FC’s stadium, where it lifted precast concrete sections for the new walkways.

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