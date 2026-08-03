New homes complete at UK Cyprus base

The programme aims to enhance the resilience of critical UK defence assets in Cyprus while ensuring infrastructure meets modern building standards and supports contemporary ways of working.

The first 46 homes have officially been handed over to Dhekelia Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Tim Wildish, with families expected to move into the properties shortly.

A £48 million contract was awarded to the Lagan Iacovou Joint Venture in 2023, and will see a total of 138 three- and four-bedroom homes built for service personnel and their families in the area.

Designed specifically for the Cypriot environment, the homes incorporate measures to improve resilience against seismic activity. Cyprus sits within an area of known earthquake risk, and safeguards against earthquakes have been built into the homes' design and construction.

The properties have also been designed with service families in mind, with comfort-cooling measures in place to help families cope with Cyprus’ high summer temperatures. Sustainability features including, solar panels, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points are also included, helping reduce energy consumption and lower household costs.

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