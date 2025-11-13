New kit for road planing specialist

Jet has taken delivery of a new Wirtgen W100Fi road planer, with two further new Wirtgen machines joining the fleet in the coming months

Jet Plant Hire has taken delivery of a new Wirtgen W100Fi road planer, with two further new Wirtgen machines joining the fleet in the coming months.

Jet is also expanding its fleet with five additional Volvo Tridem trucks. The eight-wheel vehicles offer the same manoeuvrability of six-wheel tippers, Jet says, and give a significantly increased payload. Jet already operates six Tridems.

Operations director John Lee said: “We’re proud of the reputation we’ve built for setting the standard for sustainable road planing through innovation over the past 36 years. Updating our equipment to ensure that we’re as efficient and sustainable as possible is a key part of that success. I’m confident that our new Wirtgen planers and Tridem vehicles will enable us to continue providing the best service and value for our customers.”

Jet is expanding its fleet with five new Volvo Tridem trucks

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