New livery for Southern Cranes & Access

The new LTM 1300-6.3 in Southern Cranes & Access' new colours

The six-axle, single engine Liebherr LTM 1300-6.3 is a fast-erecting 300-tonne class all-terrain crane, loaded with the German manufacturer’s technology: ECOmode, ECOdrive, VarioBase Plus, VarioBallast, Auto-Ballast and windspeed load charts.

The crane has a 90-metre main boom and has been supplied to Southern Cranes & Access (SCA) with double fly jib with hydraulic control for offset as well as refinery kit and boom head camera.

As the photos here show, it has been delivered in SCA’s new livery, the company’s first with the new design.

This crane is the last of SCA’s Liebherr deliveries for 2022 but a further order has been placed for 2023 to include an LTM 1110-5.1, LTM 1070-4.2, LTM 1055-3.2 and two LTM 1040-2.1 models.

SCA director Kelvin Prince said: “As the company who took delivery of the UK’s first crane with VarioBase, the UK’s first LTM1090-4.2, the UK’s first MK88 and MK140 [truck-mounted] tower cranes, it made perfect sense for us to showcase the first 90-metre telescopic six-axle machine in the UK.

“With the fleet additions we have coming in 2023 we, along with a few others, will have the most up to date fleet in the UK.”

Southern Cranes & Access is based in Horsham and operates around London and the southeast.

Left to right are Richard Everist (Liebherr), Kelvin Prince (SCA), Steve Elliott (Liebherr) and Clive Sadler (SCA)

