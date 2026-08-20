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21 August 2026

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  3. New Magna CFO targets international growth

New Magna CFO targets international growth

16 hours Dutch off road specialist Magna Tyres Group has appointed Arnold van Woerkum as CFO, as it seeks further international growth.

Van Woerkum joined Magna Tyres Group in 2025 in a senior finance leadership role. Before joining the company, he spent more than ten years at Van Mossel Automotive Group.

The appointment comes at a key stage for Magna Tyres Group. Following the acquisition of Forrez, the group says it expects annual turnover of approximately €275m in 2026 and is pursuing a strategic growth plan aimed at reaching €650m by 2029.

Van Woerkum will be responsible for strengthening Magna Tyres’ financial organisation and supporting strategic decision-making, with a particular focus on growth, financial control and future acquisitions.

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