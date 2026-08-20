New Magna CFO targets international growth

Van Woerkum joined Magna Tyres Group in 2025 in a senior finance leadership role. Before joining the company, he spent more than ten years at Van Mossel Automotive Group.

The appointment comes at a key stage for Magna Tyres Group. Following the acquisition of Forrez, the group says it expects annual turnover of approximately €275m in 2026 and is pursuing a strategic growth plan aimed at reaching €650m by 2029.

Van Woerkum will be responsible for strengthening Magna Tyres’ financial organisation and supporting strategic decision-making, with a particular focus on growth, financial control and future acquisitions.

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