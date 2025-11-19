New managing director at Holcim UK

Mohamed Alami

Mohamed Ben Driss Alami has been appointed to promote sales of Holcim’s lower carbon cement offerings to the UK market.

These include a new CEM II low-carbon cement formulation that will be manufactured at Tilbury, where a new cement plant and terminal is under construction.

Alami has worked at Holcim for 16 years in various roles across the globe, including in France and the United States. Most recently, he was chief financial officer at Holcim Algeria.

He said of his new posting: “The Holcim UK cement business is full of potential. I am looking forward to working with the talented people we have in the team to take the business to the next level, especially with the work we’re already doing to reduce carbon emissions. I believe that Holcim can lead the way in the decarbonisation of the cement industry. Together, we can create long-lasting and real change to build a sustainable future.”

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