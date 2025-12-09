New managing director for Groundforce

Warren Buckland

Warren Buckland has been promoted to managing director of Groundforce having held the role on an interim basis for several months since the retirement of Paul Donovan earlier this year.

He has previously overseen several of Groundforce’s specialist businesses over the past five years, including Groundforce Bridge, Groundforce Ireland, Groundforce Training and Stopper Specialists. Prior to this, he spent three years as director of Stopper Specialists.

Buckland said: “My priority is to ensure Groundforce operates safely and responsibly, consistently meeting the highest standards of governance. Safety sits at the top of our agenda. For our people, our customers and the partners we work alongside.

“I want Groundforce to be a place where people feel included, supported and motivated. We spend a significant part of our lives at work, and it’s important that the environment is positive, professional and driven by shared values.”

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