New managing director for Wakefield engineers

Andrew Fairburn

New managing director Andrew Fairburn joined HJ Consulting Engineers in 2022 having spent most of his career with JPG Group in Leeds.

Since joining he is credited with having “advanced the company’s reputation for technical excellence, sustainability and client-focused solutions”.

To date the company has been run by founders Andy Jennings and Mark Holloway, with Andrew Fairburn becoming a co-director when he joined the firm.

“The appointment of an MD is to provide a point of focus for both staff internally and externally to clients etc,” Fairburn explained.

He added: “I am honoured to step into this role at such an exciting time for HJCE. Our team’s dedication to excellence and innovation has positioned us as a trusted partner in the industry. I look forward to leading the company into its next phase of growth, fostering collaboration, and continuing to deliver high-quality engineering solutions to our clients."

Established in 2008, HJCE has an engineering staff of 23 and offers civil and structural engineering services for clients throughout the UK.

