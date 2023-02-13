New MD for Birmingham building consultancy

Marina Robertson

Originally from Greece, Marina Robertson has been studying and working in the UK built environment sector for more than 30 years. She joins Acivico from Norse Group, Norfolk County Councils trading arm, where she was a director. Before that she had 15 years with London local authorities.

Acivico was established in 2012 on the transfer of Birmingham City Council’s Building Control service and other statutory functions. It remains owned by the city council.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Acivico Group and working with its supportive, and forward-thinking board,” she said. “My approach will be very simple: we listen to the client, we deliver a quality product and we look after our people.”

Alison McKinna, chair of Acivico’s board of directors, said: “Having established a solid foundation of skills, experience, and quality, we have now found a leader who can build upon this and champion the Acivico Group throughout the built environment for both public and private sector clients. Marina shares our passion for transforming the communities in which we live, learn, and work. This year will see a consistent focus on customer led growth, while continuing to pursue excellence, expertise and gold standards in our work.”, said.

