New midlands director for Vinci Building

Tony Grindrod has worked for Vinci Building for four years, having joined from Sisk in 2019. He spent much of his career with Bam Construction, where he reached construction director.

Vinci Building managing director John Roberts said: “Tony’s appointment will enhance our business ensuring we continue our strong presence within the Midlands.”

Vinci Building’s Midlands region turned over £80m last year, delivering projects including the reconfiguration of Birmingham Airport, a residential regeneration in Perry Barr, the new Harbourne Hospital in Birmingham and the Catalyst building for Staffordshire University.

