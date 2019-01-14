Rebrand for Finlay

In addition to the change of Finlay Group to Molson Finlay, Aggregate Washing Services (APS), previously a Finlay Group company, becomes Molson Washing.

A&Y Equipment, acquired by Molson in 2013, rebranded as Molson Compact Equipment three months ago.

Founded in 1996 by Jonathan Wilson and Robin Powell, Molson claims to be the largest independent plant dealer in the UK, turning over £165m last year. It represents Hyundai and Kobelco as well as Terex Finlay, the Terex division that makes crushing and screening machinery.

Consolidation of its group brands comes on the back of a £6.3m injection from venture capitalists in August 2018 in return for an undisclosed slice of the business.

The re-branding exercise will be rolled out across the Molson Group throughout the first quarter of 2019 with front line services being the first things to change.

Finlay Hire will retain the same branding it currently uses.

Sean Warburton, managing director of Molson Finlay, said: “This marks the start of a new chapter for Finlay crushers and screeners in the UK market. Since the acquisition (of Finlay Group) by Molson Group, there has been a real uplift in performance by the whole team. Not only does this mean a new name for us, allowing us to highlight the other products available to our customers through the wider group. We also benefit from shared resource within the group, allowing us to offer a better experience for our customers in all aspects. In addition to the re-brand, we are also extremely close to closing a deal on much-needed new premises for Molson Finlay HQ. Still located in the Staffordshire area, the new offices will not only provide a more modern and practical services, but also allow us to fulfil our immediate growth plans.”

Molson Group joint managing director Robin Powell said: “2018 was a fantastic year for the group and the re-brand is simply about bringing it all together. As a group, we are in a unique position in the market because of the breadth of products and services we are able to offer. This re-brand comes in as we continue to invest in our business, with an additional 15 vans now hitting the road in January to further improve our after sales capacity and huge improvements to our existing sites soon to start, 2019 is set to be another huge year across the Molson Group”.