New owner for PlantWorx

PlantWorx 2025

The Construction Equipment Association (CEA), the trade association for machinery manufacturers, has sold its PlantWorx trade show.

The new owner and organise of PlantWorx is Nineteen Group, a private equity backed outfit that specialises in organising industry events and expos.

PlantWorx was set up by the CEA because of perceived industry demand after Reed Business Publishing shut down its Site Equipment Demonstration (SED) trade show in 2010.

The first PlantWorx was held in 2013 and has been held six times since then, broadly every two years in rotation with the Hillhead quarrying trade show.

The final CEA-run edition took place in Newark in September 2025. The next PlantWorx is scheduled for Birmingham’s NEC on 22-24 June 2027.

CEA chief executive Viki Bell said: “PlantWorx has been part of the CEA’s story for more than a decade, and it has only ever been possible because of the brilliant team behind it and the industry that turns up, rain or shine, to support the show.

“Passing PlantWorx into Nineteen Group’s hands is a positive step. They have the scale, market reach and event experience to help the show grow while keeping the live demonstrations and practical focus that make PlantWorx what it is.

“The CEA will continue to have a direct role through the stakeholder advisory council, ensuring our members’ needs stay central to the planning. And I’m pleased to confirm that the long-standing CEA member discount remains in place. “

Nineteen Group chief executive Peter Jones said: “PlantWorx is a much-loved ‘real kit, real conditions’ show with a strong community and a clear purpose. We are delighted to welcome it to Nineteen. Our role is to invest, support and scale what already works whilst retaining the event’s DNA.”

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