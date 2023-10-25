New owner for Stanton Precast

Private equity owned Sateba has chosen to concentrate on its concrete railway sleepers business and get out of drainage.

Sateba said: “With a shared vision for the future, we're confident this transition will herald a promising era for the Stanton drainage business, which was not a core business for Sateba.

“Sateba is retaining its UK infrastructure and rail business and remains committed to its UK team for future development. The company will remain on the same site which has been split between the two companies.”

Tracey Concrete, which is based in Enniskillen, said: “By merging our expertise and resources, we are well-positioned for continued expansion and success.”

