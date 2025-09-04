New pilots for Jet Plant

Simon Bithell

Simon Bithell has been promoted from operations director to managing director at Evesham-based Jet Plant Hire.

Bithell joined Jet Plant two years ago from KNP Logistics Group where he was also operations director and helped grow the business from £8m to £100m turnover.

Former non-executive director Ian Mitchell is Jet Plant Hire’s new commercial director. He has previously worked for Shell, Volvo Trucks and Hiab UK.

Transport director John Lee has been promoted to operations director. He also has experience working for much bigger companies, including parcel firm DHL.

The board also includes health, safety & sustainability director Tina Greenhill, promoted from business improvement director earlier this year, and long-serving head of finance Rachel Anderson.

The board appointments see business owner Sean Witheford step into the role of executive chair, with a new five-year growth plan.

New managing director Simon Bithell said: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed into this role, leading a business that’s going from strength to strength. I’m proud that we prioritise roles focused on important topics like people and sustainability. We’re passionate about fostering an inclusive environment, whilst offering the best sustainable solutions for our customers. The board is highly focused on delivering our robust five-year growth plan."

Sean Witheford added: “We’ve seen real success for the business throughout 2025, but we’re ambitious and are always striving to do even more to set the standard for sustainable road planing in the UK.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk