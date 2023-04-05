New regional MD for Morgan Sindall

Barry Roberts (left) and Simon Arnott

Simon Arnott is taking over as northwest managing director from Barry Roberts.

Barry Roberts decided last year that after nearly 18 years as area, then managing, director he wanted to do other things, including coaching and mentoring. He will stay with Morgan Sindall for an unspecified number of weeks to smooth the handover.

Simon Arnott joined the Morgan Sindall Group in 2014 and has been part of the leadership team at Morgan Sindall Construction for the past five years.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead the team, who are passionate about developing intelligent solutions and delivering fantastic projects for our customers, whilst enhancing the communities in which they live and work.”

Barry Roberts said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the last 18 years with Morgan Sindall. I’ve worked with some inspiring people within the business and throughout the industry, and together we’ve achieved some amazing things.

“Simon’s internal appointment is a great example of our succession planning, and will enable our northwest business to continue to prosper.”

