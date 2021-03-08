New UK dealer for Eurocomach

The Eurocomach 65TR tracked excavator

Robustrack, based in Ingleton on the southern edge of the Lake District, is the new UK sole dealer for Eurocomach machines.

Robustrack says it will have Eurocomach excavators available for demonstrations from May.

The excavator range covers 1.2 to 10 tonne operating weights, with a zero tail swing version available for most sizes. All machines are supplied with buckets and quick hitch as standard and are fitted with a dedicated auxiliary pump to power the attachments.

Davide Cerca, managing director and co-founder of Robustrack, said “We have been looking for an excavator that can offer the best experience for our customers. Eurocomach machines deliver the optimum performance when it comes to hydraulic attachments.”

There are already some Eurocomach machines in the UK, imported by previous dealers including Mount Machinery and Exc@v8.

Robustrack marketing director Bobby Heslop added: “Our machines will be black, visually distinguishing them and giving owners a unique looking, as well as performing, machine.”

