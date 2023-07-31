Next stage of Ebbsfleet Garden City approved

Artist's impression of phase two of Harbour Village in Northfleet

Harbour Village is a development that will provide a link between existing homes in Northfleet and the River Thames in Kent. It is being built on the former Northfleet Cement Works at Northfleet Embankment West, which has space for more than 500 homes in total.

Bellway London is already building the first phase of 121 homes and is close to opening Chimney View Park, the first public open space at Harbour Village.

Last week Ebbsfleet Development Corporation’s planning committee approved detailed plans for a further 130 homes in phase two of the development, which forms part of Ebbsfleet Garden City.

The homes will range from two-bedroom houses to four-bedroom houses. There will be 40 affordable homes in phase two, which will be made available for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

The character of an existing flint wall will be retained through a flint frontage to the homes along College Road. Flint will also be also embedded into the ground in front of properties. The proposals will incorporate and retain features relating to the site’s history as a cement works.

Bellway London managing director Tom Sherriff said: “We have worked closely throughout the planning process with Ebbsfleet Development Corporation to design an inclusive and sustainable development. It includes ecological enhancements, sustainable drainage, new parkland, a heritage park, sports facilities, and electric vehicle charging points. Harbour Village will deliver benefits to the whole community while making a large section of the riverside accessible to local residents.”

