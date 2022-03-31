NHBC plans Newcastle training centre

The training centre will be within The Rise housing development that is under construction in Scotswood

If approved, the NHBC Training Hub will be built in partnership with Keepmoat Homes, New Tyne West Development Company (NTWDC), Newcastle City Council, North of Tyne Combined Authority and Homes England.

It will be within The Rise housing development under construction in Scotswood. This site is a £265m, 1,800 home estate being delivered by NTWDC – a joint venture of Newcastle City Council and Keepmoat Homes.

The training centre would support more than 100 apprentices per year, with the initial focus on bricklaying, the NHBC said.

It would be the second dedicated training facility built by NHBC – the first opened in Tamworth in 2021.

NHBC head of commercial services Darryl Stewart said: “The hub will provide a realistic work environment where we can deliver an accelerated, front loaded, block release, homebuilding focused, bricklaying apprenticeship. Open to all housebuilders and their supply chain in the area, we look forward to doing our bit in tackling the skills shortage.”

NHBC became a registered apprenticeship provider in 2020 and so far has 200 on its books.

Newcastle City Council director of place Michelle Percy said: “Creating employment and learning opportunities is an important part of regeneration so this has the potential to be a very exciting initiative, but obviously it will be subject to the normal planning application process.”

