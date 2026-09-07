NiftyLift offers low and narrow options

It is the first Niftylift machine in the 10m class since the original HR10 was discontinued in 2015, and it is a new design rather than a revival. Its chassis and boom are derived from the modern HR12 family, and it shares nothing structurally with the machine whose name it inherits.

The HR10NE is designed for constricted access, in narrow warehouse aisles or busy buildings. While narrower can often mean heavier, NiftyLift says the new machine does not suffer from a weight penalty.

The HR10LE goes further to cut weight, and has, NiftyLift says, a naximum point load low enough to be used on raised access floors and in other weight-sensitive environments.

Both versions share the same working envelope: 10m working height, 8m platform height and 4.3m of outreach, from a 1.2m by 0.85m platform. Both are fully electric, both stow at 1.98m, and both are fitted with NiftyLift's SiOPS, ToughCage and Niftylink as standard.

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