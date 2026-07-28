NOCN to launch new competence platform

The digital platform will help employers evidence workforce competence, strengthen compliance and support workforce development across regulated industries.

Powered by the NOCN Skills Passport, the platform brings together, NOCN says, workforce competence, learning and compliance into a single secure digital ecosystem, enabling organisations to build safer, more capable and future-ready workforces while giving individuals greater ownership of their skills, qualifications and professional achievements.

The platform will be accessible via desktop and mobile, and will provide employers with a comprehensive view of workforce capability while offering individuals a secure digital professional identity that evolves throughout their career.

Unlike traditional digital cards or qualification databases, the platform aims to capture and evidence Skills, Knowledge, Experience and Behaviours (SKEBs), recognising that workforce competence extends beyond qualifications alone.

NOCN suggests that this will aid compliance with the Building Safety Act, which requires employers to demonstrate that individuals undertaking regulated work possess the appropriate skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours to perform their roles safely and effectively, by bringing fragmented data into one platform.

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