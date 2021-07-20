Northeast acquisition for One Stop Hire

The One Stop Hire and Lord Hire management teams

Chorley-headquartered One Stop Hire, which specialises in small plant and power tools, now has 25 depots across the midlands and north of England.

One Stop Hire (OSH) was set up in 2003 by the husband and wife team of Steve and Danielle Hitchen, who previously worked together at Ainscough Crane Hire (Martin Ainscough is her father). Previous acquisitions included SJS Hire Tools and PSL Hire.

Lord Hire was incorporated as R Lord & Co (Newcastle) Ltd in 1971 by Reginald Lord and has for many years been owned and run by his son-in-law Chris Rowley, who is now retiring.

Steve Hitchen said: “When the opportunity to buy Lord Hire came along it was perfect timing as we were looking at the northeast as an area to move into due to customer demand. The opportunity to get such a long established business with what is a perfect network of branches in the region was compelling. It became obvious that the business was very much aligned with OSH in terms of the family-owned and family-run culture. They have very experienced and dedicated staff whose customer focus replicates our own so we are delighted to welcome them into our family.”

