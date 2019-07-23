Northern Ireland safety blitz on the way

‘Health as well as safety’ is the message during this year’s HSENI construction initiative, as poor standards and unsafe practices on local building sites are targeted during a nationwide drive aimed at reducing ill health, death and injury in the industry.

The HSENI construction group will carry out the two-week intensive programme of site visits throughout Northern Ireland.

HSENI principal inspector Nancy Henry said: “During these site inspections, we are looking to ensure that those in control are managing risks to people’s safety and health and in particular taking measures to eliminate those risks known to be the biggest cause of serious and fatal accidents. HSENI will provide advice during the targeted visits, and where appropriate will take enforcement action.”

