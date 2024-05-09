Northumbrian Water picks another 33 for AMP8 – full list

Kielder Dam

Northumbrian Water’s procurement approach has created opportunity for 11 new entrants into the water sector with the promise of mentorship and guidance, with the ultimate aim of building more capacity in an industry that is seeing investment growth.

The new partners have been appointed to 11 procurement lots to work across the company’s Northumbrian Water and Essex & Suffolk Water operating areas. The contractors will be available to work across the company’s programme of work, including working with its Living Water Enterprise, but will primarily work with its in-house integrated delivery services (IDS) team. The estimated value of the lots range from up to £5m to £20m-£40m per year.

The Living Water Enterprise (LWE) team of contractors, announced in January, comprises Esh-Stantec, Avove, Farrans Construction, Costain, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), Bam Nuttall and MWH Treatment.

In February 2023, Northumbrian Water made its first five appointments for AMP8: technical partners Stantec and Jacobs, as well as lead commercial consultant Turner & Townsend, with support from Aqua Consultants and Long O’Donnell Associates.

Monisha Gower, assets director at Northumbrian Water Group, said: “AMP8 and beyond represent a huge challenge for us, as they do the whole water industry. We are nearly tripling our investment programme and this requires a significant increase in delivery capacity at a time when the rest of the sector, and construction as a whole are also preparing to ramp up activity.

“So, we needed to build capacity when demand for supply chain partners is at an all-time high. That’s why we’ve moved quickly and worked innovatively in our procurement, to make sure we get the right partners on board, with time to prepare for delivery.

“The ecosystem we have built provides a lean and agile delivery community that will play a fundamental role as we scale for AMP8.

“These appointments represent a significant milestone for us. Our delivery ecosystem is now fully populated with supply chain partners and we can begin planning for execution of our AMP8 programme in earnest..

The 33 approved suppliers are:

AE Yates

Absolute Civil Engineering

Applebridge Construction

ARM Pipetek

BCE Northern

Britcon (UK)

Coleman & Company

Enisca Browne

Esh Construction

G&B Civil Engineering

Galliford Try Construction

GLC Projects

Gowland and Dawson

IES Utilities Group

Integrated Water Services

J McCann & Co

Jackson Civil Engineering Group

Keltbray Highways

Kilnbridge Construction Services

Knights Brown Construction

Land & Water Services

Meldrum Structural & Civil Engineering

MGL Demolition

Network Plus Services

Rainton Construction

Rhodar Industrial Services

S&B Utilities

Sapphire Utility Solutions

Seymour (Civil Engineering Contractors)

Stonbury

Story Contracting

VolkerLaser

Workflow Services.

