Nottingham construction consultant opens London office

Bentley's new London office in the Stanley Building at 7 St Pancras Square

Nottingham-headquartered Bentley Project Management has opened an office in St Pancras Square in London.

Until now Bentley has served its London customers from its offices in Nottingham and Manchester but has now decided to have a physical presence in the capital.

Two of Bentley’s main board directors, Jonathon Bentley and Tom Mascari, will lead the London office launch, driving the firm’s development in the south.

Managing director Jonathon Bentley said: “Opening our London office is an important milestone for us. Our strategic plan for 2024-2030 always identified regionalisation as a key objective, building on the strong foundations we’ve set in the midlands and north. With a growing portfolio of sites and clients in the south, the time is right for us to establish a permanent base in London.

“This move allows us to be closer to our clients, strengthen our work in strategic land, and grow a local team that reflects our ambitions in the region. We’re excited about the opportunities this brings and look forward to replicating the success we’ve achieved elsewhere.”

The firm currently has 13 live sites across the south and is recruiting to support its pipeline of work in the region.

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