OCL wins £35m Sussex campus package

The West Slope Residences form the next phase of the University of Sussex’s campus modernisation plan, following completion of the East Slope Residences in 2020

Main contractor Balfour Beatty has tasked OCL Facades with the design, supply and installation of various rainscreen cladding systems for the West Slope Residences on the outskirts of Brighton.

The project will feature an array of finishes, including terracotta tiling, corrugated metal, fibre cement boards, mineral composite boards, ribbed aluminium, and polyester powder coated (PPC) aluminium components such as heads, jambs, sills, flashings, copings and rainwater goods.

The West Slope Residences form the next phase of the University of Sussex’s campus modernisation plan, following the completion of the East Slope Residences by Balfour Beatty in 2020.

At £35m, the value of OCL’s contract is practically double its annual turnover, which was £35m in the year to June 2024.

James Harris, managing director of OCL Facades, said: "This contract is a significant milestone for OCL and a testament to our team's dedication and expertise.

“Securing the largest contract in our company's history is a proud moment and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service. We are excited to collaborate with Balfour Beatty on this transformative project for the University of Sussex."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk