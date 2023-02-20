Octavius wins £7m junction improvement scheme

Rendering of the revamped Clophill roundabout

The layout of Clophill roundabout, which is at the junction of the A6 and A507, is being remodelled in a bid to eases congestion. Changes will also be made to footways and cycling routes in the vicinity.

Work starts on the scheme this week and is expected to take nine months to complete.

The appointment of Octavius – the company formerly known as Osborne Infrastructure until its private equity takeover in 2021 – followed a competitive tender process through the Eastern Highways Alliance Framework 3.

The same contractor recently completed a new transport interchange project at nearby Flitwick, connecting bus and rail services with a new station forecourt.

Gavin Pritchard, Octavius managing director for highways, said: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to deliver the Clophill roundabout scheme for Central Bedfordshire Council and look forward to delivering benefits to the travelling public and the local community as we have done so successfully in Flitwick.”

