O'Rourke family trust invests in Moritsch cranes

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Publishing an Oisin Capital statement about the deal online, Mariano Moritsch said the companies would invest in research and development to enlarge the range of tower cranes towards bigger and bigger units.

Ray O'Rourke, founder of Laing O'Rourke and Oisin Capital, first met Comedil founder Ferruccio Moritsch in 1993, when subsidiary Select Plant started supply the luffing jib cranes—and continued the relationship as Comedil became part of Terex.

Members of the Moritsch family remained in senior positions after the Terex acquisition for some time, before leaving the business. Mariano Moritsch, Ferruccio's son, later started up the eponymous business in Belluno, close to the Terex Comedil plant in Fontannafreda.

Oisin Capital said the deal was part of a continuous investment programme in adjacent industries, part of a 'new delivery paradigm' in the UK and Australia—increasingly large luffing jib cranes are popular in both countries.

Ray O'Rourke added, "It is great to be working with Mariano again on this very critical aspect of construction delivery."

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