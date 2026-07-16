Oxford Skip Hire chooses Kubota

The excavator was supplied with a a CMB SM-80E sorting grab, mounted on a Keen Attachments rotator, both supplied through Boss Plant’s Socomec franchise.

The excavator and grab are used to separate and sort waste material as it arrives at the site, where there is a constant supply of domestic and commercial waste material.

“We went with the Kubota machine on the recommendation of other people that we know,” said director Gemma Baker. “We have had a Kubota machine before and it was very reliable.”

The KX-085-5 is powered by a Stage V turbocharged diesel engine delivering 46.5kW (63.2hp). This drives a load sensing, two-pump, hydraulic system that permits smooth operation of boom functions even when travelling. Two auxiliary circuits are standard, with the ability to pre-set oil flows for up to five attachments and auxiliary functions can be controlled from the right-hand joystick, making operation easier when working with powered attachments.

The machine has certainly been well received on site. “All of the guys in the yard love it,” said Baker. “It’s a nice size for the facility, it’s comfortable and easy to use.”.

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