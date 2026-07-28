Pagabo launches £1.5bn framework

Nottingham College was expanded under a previous iteration of the medium works framework

The framework will run for a four-year period from January 2027 and have an anticipated total value of £1.5bn. This is the third generation of the Medium Works framework managed by Pagabo, covering projects between £0k and £15m in value, with previous iterations delivering a project portfolio of £658m.

The UK-wide framework will encourage greater participation from regional contractors, where projects will be matched to the best suited qualifying regional contractors based on scale, value and complexity. Enabling a more efficient and proportionate delivery model with better value for money and stronger local supply chains, the framework will act as a procurement vehicle that enables public authorities to procure works from local, as well as national contractors.

David Llewellyn, construction and infrastructure director at Pagabo, said: “As regional contractors continue to face a visibility challenge, this iteration of the Medium Works framework will give local suppliers the visibility they need to connect with the right opportunities. Regional contractors are essential to delivering project objectives efficiently, while combining innovative solutions with a strong commitment to supporting and strengthening local communities.

“Building on the strong performance of the current framework, which has supported the delivery of more than 300 projects, this re-procurement has been designed to respond to a changing economic landscape by giving clients greater choice and regional contractors faster, more accessible access to market opportunities. The result is a more agile and competitive framework that enables organisations to deliver projects efficiently and innovatively while creating lasting social and economic value for local communities.”

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