P&D merger creates one stop solution

The new company P&D Marine Group, will encompass the five arms of the business, these will include: The Pontoon and Dock Company, P&D Environmental, Multi-Mover UK, P&D Marine Services and PDMS Trailers.

Following the retirement of co-founder Dan Bryant, Simon Nadin takes full control of the business. Simon commented, ‘Pontoon and Dock was formed in 2009 by me and Dan Bryant, with the essential support of our wives, Sarah and Michelle. We had a small combi van, green trailer, about ten sections of pontoon and a website. Over the last eleven years we have grown into a big family and one of the industries most respected suppliers.’

Simon added, ‘The company has grown organically, and we maintain our belief in offering the best solutions for any project on or near the water. With a wealth of experience and knowledge in the design and installation of equipment in the commercial, construction, and leisure industry, the P&D Marine Group offers a turnkey solution that will meet our clients exacting requirements. With over a decade of delivering the best solutions, and by carefully selecting high-quality products, combined with the very best service, P&D Marine Group have created your ‘One Stop Solution’. Our ongoing development program continues to look for the best solutions and this means we cannot rest on our past successes and continue to strive as a group to move forward and provide all our clients with the very best product and service you can find anywhere in the industry.’

To further enhance the company’s position, several new people have joined the group to support and develop closer relationships with key people within the industry, from estimators, project managers, to designers and civil engineers.

As part of the new era, the existing companies will be restructured into the group and two of the group’s brands will become stand-alone companies. PDMS Trailers which have been running under the P&D Marine Services Ltd banner will become PDMS Trailers Ltd and will be headed up by Stephen Blake. In October of this year, Multi Mover UK will also be incorporated as a stand-alone company with James Dixon the current Sales Manager as its lead. The five businesses will all report into the group with Simon Nadin at the helm.

P&D Marine Group operate from their office based in Bretby, Burton-upon-Trent in Derbyshire and have their main warehouse facility at Silver Hill, Shawbury in Shropshire.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk