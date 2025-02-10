Peel's £250m data centre approved

CGI of the approved data centre development at Halo West

The Halo West data centre feature 12,000 sq ft of offices, a 56,000 sq ft data hall and 63,500 sq ft of plant.

The site is between Eccles and Irlam, off Liverpool Road, just north of Salford Community Stadium.

Peel Waters had previously secured planning permission to redevelop the six-acre industrial site in July 2024. It has since been working with Digital Land & Development on planning for the data centre.

The £250m investment from Digital Land & Development is expected to act as a catalyst for further development in Peel Water’s City Gateway area.

Peter Linstead, development director for land and logistics at Peel Waters said: “Receiving unanimous approval from the planning committee demonstrates clear alignment between the public and private sector to bring forward innovative growth opportunities and deliver much-needed technological infrastructure within the region. We look forward to now the delivery of this development and the significant investment it will bring with it to the area.”

