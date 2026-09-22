New homes under way in Sheffield

The work will deliver a mix of one, two, three, and four bedroomed properties designed to meet local housing demand. In a significant move for the area’s housing stock, Sheffield City Council will purchase all 41 homes. The majority of these will be available through the council for affordable rent, with a small proportion also for shared ownership.

The initiative builds on a similar, successful strategy at three of SHC's recent developments in the Manor Neighbourhood, where nearly a third of the new homes (a combined total of 98) have been purchased by the council and Great Places Housing Group, with many tenants already moved in alongside new private owners.

The Shirecliffe housing development is being supported and part funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA). The delivery of these new council houses is part of a broader programme set out by SHC to deliver 2,300 multi-tenure homes across 23 Sheffield sites, over 70% of which have been for private purchase on the open market.

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