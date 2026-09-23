Willmott Dixon to rebuild Stockport school

A CGI of the planned school

The scheme will create a new three-storey, 9,252 sq m school for 11- to 16-year-olds, including specialist provision for pupils with special educational needs. A retained single-storey block will be remodelled as part of the works, with six existing blocks demolished once the new building is complete.

Willmott Dixon has worked with the DfE, school, and site owner Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council, since May 2025 to plan the works, which will take place while the school is in operation.

Construction begins in October 2026, with the new school building scheduled for completion in August 2028, in time for the new academic year. Overall site completion is expected in September 2029.

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