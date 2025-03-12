Pellikaan picked for Trowbridge leisure centre

CGI of the planned Trowbridge leisure centre

The Trowbridge leisure centre project is being led by Alliance Leisure on behalf of Wiltshire Council. Dutch contractor Pellikaan Construction will be doing the building work.

Pellikaan previously built Melksham Community Campus in 2021-22 for the council.

Pellikaan specialises in building sports facilities. It has built gyms and leisure centres in Andover, Bristol, Camberley, Epping, Newbury, Whitchurch, Woking, Worcester and elsewhere.

The new Trowbridge leisure centre will have an industrial design with glazed facades. All the usual facilities will be inside, including a six-lane, 25-metre swimming pool, a 13-metre learner, a gymnasium, two fitness studios, a spin studio, meeting room, café and adventure play area.

Construction is expected to begin this spring.

Cllr Ian Blair-Pilling, cabinet member for leisure and public health, said that Pellikaan Construction has “showed how professional and community-focused they are with their work on the hugely popular Melksham Community Campus”.

He added: “Work will be getting underway very soon and the whole project team can’t wait to see our vision start to take shape.”

