Perega consolidates at Waterloo

The combined Perega team at Lower Marsh

The new combined office on Lower Marsh will, Perega says, establish a highly connected, powerful presence in the capital, providing a robust platform for the next phase of the firm’s strategic growth.

The consolidation responds to shifting dynamics in the capital's construction sector. While London’s construction output is forecast to grow by approximately 10% in 2026 and tender activity remains high, the market is increasingly complex.

Healthcare construction starts in the city grew 29% year-on-year in 2025, with steady activity projected to continue. Against this backdrop, clients face tight timelines and shifting demands, increasingly requiring engineering teams that can operate collaboratively across disciplines to deliver complex projects efficiently.

The former Leytonstone team brings an exceptional track record in the healthcare sector, maintaining long-term partnerships with major providers such as Barts Health NHS Trust and Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. While this work was historically focused across east London, the move to Lower Marsh unlocks seamless access to NHS trusts across the entire capital. Perega’s robust commercial position is further strengthened by its placement on three major London procurement frameworks:

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