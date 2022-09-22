Peri completes Europe’s first 3D-printed office building [–with video]

Using the Bod2 machine, Peri completed the building's shell in just 45 hours

Designed by German practice Mense-Korte Architects, the 125 m2 building is an extension to contractor Strabag’s office in the Austrian town of Hausleiten. It is Austria’s first 3D-printed building of any kind.

Peri used a Cobod Bod2 3D construction printer to build the structure’s shell in just 45 hours. The Bod2 can print at a maximum speed of one metre per second and is the fastest in the world, according to Cobod.

3D-printing – also known as ‘additive manufacturing’ – allows considerable design freedom compared with traditional concrete construction, making irregular and rounded shapes easier to build.

Strabag’s new building exploits this ability, expressed through its undulating façade, and the characteristic layered structure of the printed concrete is also used as a design feature.

“The building in Hausleiten is a milestone for Strabag, for Peri, for all involved. And a milestone for the Austrian construction industry as a whole," said Thomas Imbacher, innovation & marketing director at Peri.

"We are convinced that 3D printing of buildings will be part of the future of construction as this technology offers solutions for challenges that are currently occupying our industry: digitalisation, efficiency, shortage of skilled workers and much more," he added.

In 2018 Peri Group acquired a minority stake in Cobod and since then both companies have worked together to promote 3D construction printing.

The Hausleiten office building is the sixth project completed using Cobod’s technology. Previous projects include the first 3D-printed house in Germany and the first 3D-printed multi-family house/apartment building in Europe.

The Bod2 machine is also capable of printing structures other than low-rise buildings, such as wind-turbine bases and concrete pipe supports, said Henrik Lund-Nielsen, founder and general manager of Cobod International.

“We firmly believe that 3D construction printing will revolutionise the construction industry due to its ability to automate and industrialise the construction process,” he said.

