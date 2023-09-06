Pick Everard appoints building service director

Justin Neil

Justin Neil has joined Pick Everard with a background in design and construction, including four years in Doha, Qatar, where he worked on its National Library.

Most recently he worked for Briggs & Forrester Engineering Services, leading its design team. In the past 10 years he has also worked for WSP and Arcadis.

At Pick Everard he is tasked with leading the building services team, growing the 90-strong department nationally.

“Across the many projects I’ve worked on in my career, I’m still yet to see a wholly cohesive delivery approach done well,” he said. “It's one of the key reasons why I’m hugely excited by my new role at Pick Everard. The business is structured to focus on responding to clients' needs uniquely, with one centre of communication and management throughout each project phase which is underpinned by an ethos of delivering better together.”

He added: “My varied career and experience abroad has given me a unique, all-round perspective that melds well with Pick Everard’s multi-disciplinary approach. Having worked on all sides of the construction spectrum – for contractors, clients, and consultants - I’m ideally situated to hit the ground running and drive forward our department.”

Beginning his career as an M&E apprentice in 1999, Justin made the move into consultancy in 2006 and has a bachelor's degree in building services engineering and two master's in electrical building services engineering and in BIM and integrated design.

Pick Everard partner Andrew Almond said: “I can see that he will fit seamlessly into our senior management team and his talent, experience, and drive will be a real asset to Pick Everard.”

