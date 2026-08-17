Pick Everard completes fire remediation on Salford blocks

Spruce and Thorn Court in Salford

The works were completed at Thorn Court, Beech Court, Whitebeam Court, Malus Court, Salix Court, Spruce Court, Holm Court, Hornbeam Court and Plane Court, all managed by Together's Pendleton Together Operating Ltd.

The work aims to address both safety concerns and energy costs, with improved insulation included in the works.

Fire engineering, façade and cladding designers, planning and acoustic consultants, and health and safety specialists also played a key role in ensuring compliance with current building safety legislation.

Simon Senior, project director at Pick Everard, said: “This has been a complex scheme, involving nine unique residential blocks, two of which were 22-storeys, that each have their own history and challenges following previous alterations.

“The successful and safe completion of the scheme is a real testament to the collaboration, commitment and technical expertise of everyone involved. Working together with Quaysquare, Buro Happold, Wintech, and the wider project team, we have delivered a comprehensive programme of improvements that addresses vital building safety requirements while enhancing the quality and energy efficiency of these homes for the occupiers.”

Adrian Storey, managing director at Quaysquare Consult, said: “Delivering a programme of this scale has been a significant undertaking. From coordinating the different phases of work to maintaining safety standards on site, every stage has required careful planning and close collaboration between the project team. Thanks to the commitment of everyone involved, we’ve successfully completed a complex remediation programme, ensuring the buildings are fit for the future.”

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