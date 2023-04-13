Piling specialists set up sustainability working group

The Federation of Piling Specialists (FPS) has set up ‘Sustainability by Design’ working group, to raise awareness of some of the design principles that could help construction get towards net zero carbon.

The working group will examine developments in low carbon materials and

the re-use of existing foundations but its main focus is expected to be raising awareness of the principles that could make a difference by design.

The group is chaired by Dimitrios Selemetas, technical director of London consulting engineer AKT II. Its first meeting last month was attended by representatives from companies including Keller, Franki, Atkins, GSS-Morrisroe, Tensar, Cementation Skanska, Roger Bullivant, Van Elle, Balfour Beatty and Expanded Pilings.

Dr Selemetas said: “As we move towards performance-based methods in foundation design, it is important that we understand the source of pile loads that are relevant to pile performance and place more emphasis on the settlement of foundations (SoF) rather than isolated factors of safety (FoS)”.

The goal of the working group is to publish guidance next year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk