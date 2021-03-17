Plans cleared for Passivhaus homes in Fife

Fife Council has granted permission for the 30 eco-friendly homes to be built in Gauldry.

The site is approximately eight miles from Dundee, 12 miles from St Andrews and close to local amenities and the surrounding towns of Cupar.

The proposals will provide 30 new Passivhaus homes for social rent and is designed meet a range of housing needs in the area. The development will incoporate 10 two-bedroom homes suitable for older people and 20 two- and three-bedroom family homes.

Kingdom hopes to start on site in early summer 2021 with completion in 2022. The development will cost in the region of £5 million and aims to provide community benefits through a range of employment and training opportunities delivered through contract.

Kingdom chief executive Bill Banks said that great care had been taken to address concerns of the local community about a new development in their village. “There is a very high need for affordable housing in the north Fife area, and unfortunately, there is a shortage of sites to meet the needs,” he said. “The project is intended to help meet current and future housing needs in the area and sustain local communities.”

He added: “Fife Council are satisfied that there is no increased risk of flooding, and Scottish Water has confirmed sufficient water and wastewater capacity. There will be no adverse impact on bio-diversity. In fact, our proposed landscaping/tree planting is considered a net biodiversity improvement.”

